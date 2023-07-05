Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
GOB ChemistryGases, Liquids and SolidsPressure Units
0:50 minutes
Problem 7b
Textbook Question

A tank contains oxygen (O₂) at a pressure of 2.00 atm. What is the pressure in the tank in terms of the following units? d. kPa

Verified Solution
clock
50s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1
Was this helpful?
1:15m

Watch next

Master Pressure Units with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
01:15
Pressure Units
Jules Bruno
705
5
00:48
Pressure Units Example 1
Jules Bruno
496
4
01:54
Pressure Units
Jules Bruno
479
5
02:18
Pressure Units Example 2
Jules Bruno
408
2
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.