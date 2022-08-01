in these series of videos, we're gonna take a look at the concept of polarity, not morality. Itself is represented by the variable M and in class you'll hear more clarity and concentration, sometimes being used interchangeably. Remember, concentration represents the amount of given salute within a certain amount of solution. Now, mole Arat E is more specific. Molar ity represents the number of moles of solute per leader of solution. And with this we have our polarity formula similarity, which is capital m equals moles off salute over leaders off solution. Now that we have, um, or fleshed out idea of what concentration is due morality, let's take a look at some problems or ask the conflict polarity or to look at the components that help to make more clarity.

