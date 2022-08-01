Now that we know what polarity is, we can use it to help us calculate unknowns. We're gonna say problems with the polarity value present can use a given amount and conversion factors to isolate and end amount. Now, if you haven't watched our videos on dimensional analysis and conversion factors, I highly suggest you go back and take a look because it's just a continuation of this. We're now we're incorporating, incorporating more clarity into our calculations. Now the polarity value itself can represent one of those conversion factors. Because remember, conversion factors possess two different units connected together. Now, for example, we say 5.8 Moeller sodium chloride 5.8 Moeller represents 5.8 moles of N a. C L. Within one leader of solution. And because we're using two different units connected together, this is a conversion factor, so we can write it as 58 moles of N a. C. L. Over one leader of solution. So this is what 5.8 Moeller really represents. So keep that in mind when we start doing calculations that incorporate malaria

