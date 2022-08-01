Solubility: Temperature Effect Example 1

Now, now that we've seen this, let's try to answer this question here. We say caffeine is about 10 times a soluble in warm water, as in cold water. Again, heat helps us to dissolve more solid. Ah, student puts ah, hot water extract caffeine into an ice bath and some caffeine crystallizes. What is the identity of the solution before it's been placed in a nice bath? Well, all we're gonna say here is when it was hot, it was able to dissolve much more than normal 10 times more than in cold water. And as soon as I took away the heat, I took away the heat by putting it in a nice bath. If I put it in a nice bath and crystals form, that's re crystallization. So that must mean that the solution was supersaturated. Let's say if I took this solution and put in a nice bath and no crystals form, that means that my solution wasn't supersaturated. It might have been saturated or unsaturated. We don't know now. Also, when we have re crystallization, the extra amount that we dissolved performs a precipitate. But what happens to my supersaturated solution? Is that goals to being just a regular saturated solution. Okay, so remember, adding heat creates a supersaturated solution. When we put it, take away the heat. The supersaturated solution goes to being just a regular saturated solution. So those are the things that you need to realize and grasp when it comes to this.

Hide transcripts