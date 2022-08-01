Solubility: Temperature Effect Concept 1

come back, guys, In this new video, we're going to take a closer look at soluble ity. Now what? We should realizes that soluble ity can have two other names associated with it. Saul ability is also called concentration, so if they say concentration, it's the same thing. Assault ability Another name for a concentration or Saudi ability would be more clarity. Polarity is moles of solute per leader of solution. Saul, you bility is how much salute can we dissolve in our solvent? They're both basically saying the same exact thing. Now when we dissolve a solid, what's going to happen is ions air going toe leave that solid and basically dissolved within the solve it, and what we should realize is that there's a basically a threshold, a limit toe. How much saw you? We can dissolve into something after a certain point, we can try and try and try, and ADM or and more solid, but none of it's going to dissolve because the water the liquid has reached its maximum amount of dissolving. So we should realize that when it comes to this, there are different terms we need to be familiar with. We're going to say in a blank solution. The maximum amount of dissolved solids is present in the solvent. So what I mean by this is let's say we have a bucket of water and let's say that this bucket of water can Onley dissolve upto 100 g of solute. Let's say take 102 g of solute and I dump it into that bucket. Now the bucket will dissolve the 100 g, no problem. But those extra 2 g that I have are not going to dissolve. They're gonna remain as solids clumped up at the bottom of the bucket of water. We're gonna say this solution has reached its maximum amount of Salyut. We're going to say that this solution is saturated. So remember saturated means that the solution the solvent has reached its maximum amount in grams and moles. Whatever off the amount of salute, it can dissolve successfully now, in a blank solution, additional amounts of so you can be further dissolved in the solvent. So we have our same bucket of water. We say that it could dissolve 100 g, but let's say I take 90 g off salute and I dump it in there. All 90 g will completely dissolve, and we still have room to dissolve. 10 Mawr. Gramps, we're going to say that this solution is unsaturated. It still has room to dissolve mawr. Solve it. Okay, it will successfully dissolve the 90 but we'll still have room for 10 more now. Finally, our last type, we're gonna say in this, um in a blank solution mawr than the equilibrium. Concentration of salute has been dissolved. What this means is again I have my bucket of water and somehow I get this bucket. Even though it's supposed to only dissolve 100 I get it to dissolve those extra g I talked about earlier. And we're going to say that this solution is supersaturated. It's gone beyond its limit. Now you might ask, How do we accomplish this? Well, what you're gonna say here is to do this, you have to apply heat heat is needed to do this. If you supply heat to it, you'll be able to dissolve beyond your maximum. But here's the thing. Supersaturated solutions are very unstable. So the moment that I take away the heat from the solution, the extra to that I dissolved is gonna re solidify and form a precipitate or what we call a solid on the bottom. So remember, heat causes us to create a supersaturated solution. I could dissolve 102 g. All 102 of it dissolves completely. Once I take away my heat, the extra 2 g that I have here are gonna form a precipitate. They're gonna what we say re crystallize. They're gonna re crystallize at the bottom of my bucket of water. So saturated, unsaturated supersaturated, all of them deal with Saudi ability. How much saw you? Can I dissolve all of them? Deal with polarity. So remember Saudi ability concentration, molar ity all the same thing.

Hide transcripts