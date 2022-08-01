Solutions: Mass Percent Example 2

Ah, solution was prepared by dissolving 51 g of KBR, potassium bromide and 310 MLS of water. Calculate the mass percent of potassium bromide in the solution. Alright, so that's going to be mass percent equals the grams of our salute, which is KBR divided by grams of solution here. Our solution is made up of our salute KBR and are solvent water. So we need grams of KBR plus grams of water and this gets multiplied by 100. We already know the grams of KBR, so we can immediately plug those in. So that's 51 g of KBR here on top and here on the bottom. Now we need to determine the grams of water, but instead were given. Mill leaders remember that water is roughly about one in terms of its density, So water is 1 g per one millimeter. We use that information, help us get the grams of water. Now, this is a piece of information you just have to remember. The density of water is around roughly one. So that's 310 g that we have of water. So plug that in and this gets multiplied by 100 and it gives us, at the end 14.1%. So this question wasn't that bad. You just have to remember the density of water is one. And use that to find its grams. Once you find all the components, plug it into the formula to get our final answer.

Hide transcripts