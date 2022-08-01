Solutions: Mass Percent Example 1

So here it states calculate the amount of water in kilograms that must be added to g of Yuria in the preparation of an 18.3% by mass solution. Here, the molar mass of Yuria has given a 60.55 g per mole. All right, so we need to determine what the kilograms of water are. And we're dealing here with mass percent, so mass percent here would equal the grams of our solid ute so mass off or grams off Salyut divided by grams of solution times 100 plug in what we know. Well, we know that the percentages 18.3% the mass of our salute is this Yuria here and it's still down here is well, we don't know what the mass of our water is, so that's going to be our X. And this is getting multiplied by 100. All right, so what we're gonna do here is we're going to realize that we need to cross multiple. We need toe multiply both sides here by 12 0 plus x. So this cancels out with this. So now we have 18.3 times 12 plus X here in parentheses. This 12 and this 100 are multiplying each other to give us 1200. Next, what we're gonna do is we could solve this in two ways. That we can divide up the 18.3 right now or we can distribute it. It's up to you which method you want to use. So here, when I distributed I get to 19.6 plus 18.3 X equals 1200 so tracked out to 19.6 here. And then I'm gonna get here 18 3 X equals 9 84. Divide both sides here by 18. 3 X equals the mass of our water, which comes out to 53 0. g of H 20 But we don't want the answer at the end of the Ingrams who wanted to be in kilograms. So we do one more conversion for every 1 kg. It's equal to 1000 g. So that gives me 0.0 536 kg of water. So just remember this question. We're talking about mass percent, so use that formula toe isolate are variable, which in this case, is grams of water. Once we do that converted 2 kg to get our final answer. Now that you've seen example, one attempt to do the next example on your own, come back and see if your answer matches up with mine.

