Solutions: Mass Percent Concept 1

mass or weight percent is the percentage of a given element or compound within a solution. Now we're going to say that mass percent can be seen as mass component, which is usually the mass of our salute divided by the total mass off our solution. Times 100 now, for example, forgiven 23% n a o h. This means that we have 23% which translates to 23 g of N A. O H. Over 100 g of solution. Because we're dealing with the percentage we always assume it's out of 100 g. Now we can further expand on this and say that we have 23 g of N a. O. H. Still on top. And remember, a solution is made up of Salyut plus solvent, so I'll be 23 g still of an A O. H. Plus 100 minus 23 which gives us 77 77 g of our solvent. Within our calculations, it's important that you are able to see that mass percent could be broken like this broken down into this set up, and it can further be expanded where we look at both the solute and solvent components individually. Keep this in mind as we approach more questions dealing with mass percent. Now look, at example. One. Take a look at it once you do attempted on your own. If you get stuck, move onto the next video and see how I approach example. One.

