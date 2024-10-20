Textbook Question
Draw skeletal structures for each of the following molecules:
(a) ethylcyclopropane
Use Tables 4.1 and 4.2 to help you answer these practice problems.
Name the straight-chain alkanes or cycloalkanes whose structure or formula is shown:
(b) <IMAGE>
Give the structure and name of the cycloalkanes described.
(a) A compound whose molecular formula is C₆H₁₂ and contains a five-membered ring
Give the structure and name of the cycloalkanes described.
(a) A compound whose molecular formula is C₇H₁₄ and contains a six-membered ring