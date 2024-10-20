Name the following compound.
12. Introduction to Organic Chemistry
Naming Other Substituents
Name the following compound.
- Multiple Choice
Draw a structure for the following alkane: 3-tert-butyl-1-phenylheptane.
- Textbook Question
Give systematic names for the following alkyl halides:
a. <IMAGE>
b. <IMAGE>
- Textbook Question
Write condensed structures for the following compounds:
4-tert-Butyl-2-methylheptane
- Textbook Question
Draw the condensed structural formula for each of the following alkanes:
d. 1-bromo-2-chloroethane
- Textbook Question
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following: (11.3, 11.5, 11.6)
a. bromocyclopropane
- Textbook Question
Draw the line-angle formula for each of the following:
d. 2,3-dichlorohexane
- Textbook Question
Convert each of the following line-angle formulas to a condensed structural formula and give its IUPAC name: (11.3)
b. <IMAGE>
- Textbook Question
Give the IUPAC name for each of the following: (11.3)
c. <IMAGE>
- Textbook Question
Give the IUPAC name for each of the following:
b. <IMAGE>
- Textbook Question
Give the correct name for each of the following substituents:
(c) I―
- Textbook Question
Write the condensed formula for each of the following molecules:
(b) 1,3-dichloro-3-methylheptane
- Textbook Question
ALLIED Health A widely used general anesthetic is called halothane or Fluothane. Its IUPAC name is 2-bromo-2-chloro-1,1,1-trifluoroethane. Draw the Lewis structure for this compound.
- Textbook Question
The refrigerant 1,1,1,2-tetrafluoroethane has been used in air conditioners in cars since the mid-1990s, but is being phased out due to its environmental impact. Draw the skeletal structure for this compound.