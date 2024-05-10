12. Introduction to Organic Chemistry
Naming Other Substituents
1:38 minutes
Problem 60
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The refrigerant 1,1,1,2-tetrafluoroethane has been used in air conditioners in cars since the mid-1990s, but is being phased out due to its environmental impact. Draw the skeletal structure for this compound.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
2
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice