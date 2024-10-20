Textbook Question
Draw both condensed and line structures corresponding to the following IUPAC names and label each carbon as primary, secondary, tertiary, or quaternary.
2,2,4-Trimethylpentane
Draw and name alkanes that meet the following descriptions:
A 5-carbon alkane with a tertiary carbon atom
Give the IUPAC names for the following alkanes: <IMAGE>
Give the IUPAC names for the following alkanes: <IMAGE>
Give an example of a compound that meets the following descriptions:
A cycloalkane with three substituents