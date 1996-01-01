12. Introduction to Organic Chemistry
The Alkyl Groups
Problem 12.13c
Draw both condensed and line structures corresponding to the following IUPAC names and label each carbon as primary, secondary, tertiary, or quaternary.
2,2,4-Trimethylpentane
