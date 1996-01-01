35. Soil
Soil and Nutrients
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
A person went to visit an apple farm. He could see lavishly grown apple trees, full of fresh, juicy apples. He thought that the farmer must have used expensive chemical fertilizers. But the farmer said he does not buy synthetic fertilizers. His soil is fertile because of all the dried leaves, which decompose naturally. This kind of farming is called _______________.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Inorganic Farming
B
Conventional Farming
C
Organic Farming
D
both b and c