6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Gene expression can cause different cells to have different proteins that are vital for their respective functions. It can be regulated during the transcription or translation process. Which of the following does not affect gene expression?
A
Exposure to harmful substances
B
Age
C
Temperature in the environment
D
Interaction with other people