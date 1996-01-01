1. Introduction to Biology
Scientific Method
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is TRUE about hypotheses and theories?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Theories are based on large amounts of information while hypotheses can not be tested as proven
B
Theories are not scientifically proven, while hypotheses are scientifically tested to be proven
C
Theories are predictions and suggestions, while hypotheses are supported by evidence
D
Theory is a widely-accepted explanation of a specific phenomena and therefore, cannot be falsified unlike a hypothesis
E
A and B
F
All of the above