41. Immune System
Adaptive Immunity
41. Immune System Adaptive Immunity
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
When we encounter a pathogen for the first time, our ____ immunity gives us the first line of general defense. Upon prolonged exposure or by getting a vaccine, we build up ______ immunity over time, which can help us whenever we encounter the pathogen again.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
adaptive; innate
B
innate; adaptive
C
passive; active
D
active; passive