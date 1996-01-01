38. Animal Form and Function
Metabolism and Homeostasis
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Homeostasis refers to the body's way of reaching and maintaining balance by regulating various physiological processes. In cases, when there is an excess of fluid, waste, or electrolytes in the body, the kidney gets rid of them. This is an example of:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
osmoregulation
B
thermoregulation
C
chemical regulation
D
physical regulation