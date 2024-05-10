5. Cell Components
Cell Junctions
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
What type of junction is similar to adherens junctions but includes intermediate filaments attached to plaques, providing structural stability and preventing cells from separating from the basement membrane when under tension?
