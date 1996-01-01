18. Biotechnology
Steps to DNA Cloning
18. Biotechnology Steps to DNA Cloning
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
DNA ends are characteristics of linear DNA molecules. The ends of DNA in which one strand is longer than the other and the longer strand has unpaired bases are called:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Blunt ends
B
Frayed ends
C
Sticky ends
D
All of the above