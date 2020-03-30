53. Conservation Biology
Conservation Biology
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
The rate of global sea level rise is accelerating over time. It has more than doubled from 0.06 inches per year throughout most of the twentieth century to 0.14 inches per year from 2006–2015. What could be the impact of this on wetlands?
A
It can cause sedimentation.
B
It can cause pollution.
C
It can cause seawater inundation.
D
All are correct