41. Immune System
Adaptive Immunity
41. Immune System Adaptive Immunity
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Clonal selection is a process in which B and T cells are produced to respond to a specific infection. These lymphocytes have unique _____ that allow them to identify specific pathogens.
A
antibodies
B
epitopes
C
receptors
D
nucleus