18. Biotechnology
DNA Fingerprinting
18. Biotechnology DNA Fingerprinting
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
There were several steps involved in DNA fingerprinting. Choose the options that include the right order for these steps.
1. Hybridization with DNA probes
2. Digestion of DNA by restriction endonuclease
3. Detection of hybridized DNA fragments by autoradiography
4. Blotting of DNA fragments to the nitrocellulose membrane
5. Separation or electrophoresis of DNA fragments
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1→2→3→4→5
B
2→5→4→1→3
C
2→5→3→1→4
D
5→4→3→2→1