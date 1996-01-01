27. Protists
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given below is a phylogenetic tree of all organisms that evolve from a common ancestor.
Which statement correctly describes this phylogenetic tree?
A
Excavate and SAR form sister groups
B
Unikonta is the most basal group
C
Animals and fungi do not belong to Unikonta
D
Excavata is the most recent eukaryotic supergroup