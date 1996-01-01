20. Development
Developmental Biology
20. Development Developmental Biology
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Cell _____ refers to the process when a cell changes from one type to a differentiated one, while gene ______ is the process of gene activation.
Cell _____ refers to the process when a cell changes from one type to a differentiated one, while gene ______ is the process of gene activation.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
activation; specialization
B
division; mutation
C
differentiation; expression
D
apoptosis; differentiation