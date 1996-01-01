48. Ecology
Ecology
48. Ecology Ecology
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The grassland ecosystem, which is composed of more or less 30% woody trees, is termed "___," whereas the grassland ecosystem, which consists of more or less 10% woody trees, is referred to as "___."
The grassland ecosystem, which is composed of more or less 30% woody trees, is termed "___," whereas the grassland ecosystem, which consists of more or less 10% woody trees, is referred to as "___."
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
taiga biome, tundra biome
B
savanna, prairies
C
prairies, savanna
D
tundra, taiga