6. The Membrane Osmosis
A cell is placed in a beaker containing a solution of simple sugars, glucose, fructose and sucrose. Which one of the following direction of passive movement of substances is incorrect? (Note plasma membrane is impermeable for disaccharides)
A
Water will move out of cell
B
Glucose will move into the cell
C
Fructose will move into the cell
D
Sucrose will move out of the cell