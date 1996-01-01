51. Community Ecology
Community Interactions
51. Community Ecology Community Interactions
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Hummingbirds are pollinators. This means that when a hummingbird visits a flower in search of food, it rubs up against the flower's male parts and spreads pollen all over itself. The pollen gets transferred to the female components of the new bloom when it buzzes off to the next blossom. We can infer from these observations that hummingbirds and flowering plants have the following relationship:
Hummingbirds are pollinators. This means that when a hummingbird visits a flower in search of food, it rubs up against the flower's male parts and spreads pollen all over itself. The pollen gets transferred to the female components of the new bloom when it buzzes off to the next blossom. We can infer from these observations that hummingbirds and flowering plants have the following relationship:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
mutualism
B
commensalism
C
parasitism
D
predation