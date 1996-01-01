Two genes of a flower are linked and are 20 map units apart. One gene controls height (T = tall vs. t = dwarf) and the other controls the flower colour (P = purple vs. p = white). Crossing homozygous tall plant with white flower with a homozygous dwarf plant with purple flower and the resulting F1 progeny is crossed with homozygous dwarf plants with white flowers. If the F2 progeny has 100 plants, which of the following correctly shows the number of plants of each four phenotypes?