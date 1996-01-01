48. Ecology
Upon checking a land cover map, you observed that the one side of the mountain has less plant cover compared to the other side. What could be the possible explanation for this?
There are fewer animals which makes seed dispersal difficult
Because the mountain blocks most of the precipitation making the climate on the other side dry
Because plants are of different species
Because there are more herbivores on the other side