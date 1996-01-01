35. Soil
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Assume you fill a pot with 45 kg of soil, plant a 1 kg sapling in it, and simply water it on a regular basis. After five years, the soil and plant weights were 44.97 kg and 37 kg, respectively, as determined by you. Based on this observation, which of the following do you believe is responsible for most of the additional 36 kg in the plant?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Water
B
Carbon dioxide
C
Micronutrients
D
Macronutrients