7. Energy and Metabolism
Introduction to Metabolism
7. Energy and Metabolism Introduction to Metabolism
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
One cup of tea (500 ml) contains 250 calories. JK, who has a body weight of 72 kg, is running at his normal pace of 7 km/hour and burns off 500 calories per hour. How much time does it take for JK to burn off all the calories consumed in one cup (500 ml) of tea by running at the same speed?
One cup of tea (500 ml) contains 250 calories. JK, who has a body weight of 72 kg, is running at his normal pace of 7 km/hour and burns off 500 calories per hour. How much time does it take for JK to burn off all the calories consumed in one cup (500 ml) of tea by running at the same speed?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
15 minutes
B
30 minutes
C
60 minutes
D
75 minutes