49. Animal Behavior
Animal Behavior
49. Animal Behavior Animal Behavior
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identical twins have the same genotype due to their identical DNA. How do scientists use this to study the heritability of certain traits?
Identical twins have the same genotype due to their identical DNA. How do scientists use this to study the heritability of certain traits?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
By manipulating their genome
B
By providing them with the same stimulus
C
By using the reward system
D
By studying identical twins raised in different environments