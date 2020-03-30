53. Conservation Biology
53. Conservation Biology Conservation Biology
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Due to increasing carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, more carbon is dissolved in the ocean. As the ocean continues to absorb more CO2, the pH decreases. This event is called:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ocean oxygenation
B
sedimentation
C
climate change
D
ocean acidification