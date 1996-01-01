40. Circulatory System
Circulatory and Respiratory Anatomy
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
The exchange of gases during organismic respiration is carried out only by diffusion. Respiratory gases are exchanged between body fluid and an outside medium which may be water or air. The air is a better respiratory medium than water because:
A
The oxygen content of air is much higher than the oxygen content of an equal volume of water
B
The oxygen diffuses about 8000 times more quickly in the air than in water
C
Air is less dense than water
D
All of above