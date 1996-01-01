8. Respiration
Electron Transport Chain
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The hypothesis that the bacterial cultures from the deep surfaces produce magnetite and perform cellular respiration is supported by the evidence that:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Bacteria treated with drugs that inhibit enzymes of the electron transport chain failed to produce magnetite
B
Bacteria treated with drugs that inhibit enzymes of the electron transport chain produced more magnetite
C
Bacteria that produce magnetite use iron in photosynthesis
D
All of above