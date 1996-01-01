6. The Membrane
Simple and Facilitated Diffusion
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
______ proteins bind to molecules on one side of the membrane and release them on the other. _______ proteins, on the other hand, create pores on the membrane, allowing the molecules to flow through via diffusion.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Hormonal; Storage
B
Channel; Carrier
C
Carrier; Channel
D
Structural; Hormonal