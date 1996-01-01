49. Animal Behavior
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
The fruitless gene among male fruitflies encodes a protein that stimulates a suite of genes that are responsible for courtship behavior. Examples of these courtship behaviors include tapping the female's abdomen with their foreleg and vibrating one of their wings. What could result if a male fruitfly has a mutated version of the fruitless gene?
A
The male fruitfly will not exhibit any courtship behavior
B
The male fruitfly will turn into a female fruitfly
C
The male fruitfly will court other male fruitflies
D
Both A and C