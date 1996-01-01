22. Evolution of Populations
Genetic Variation
22. Evolution of Populations Genetic Variation
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Plants have evolved many traits that attract pollinators over time, such as brightly coloured petals that attract butterflies. With the presence of the pollinators, the _________ increases between the plant populations.
Plants have evolved many traits that attract pollinators over time, such as brightly coloured petals that attract butterflies. With the presence of the pollinators, the _________ increases between the plant populations.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
natural selection
B
mutation
C
gene flow
D
genetic drift