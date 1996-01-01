28. Plants
Seed Plants
28. Plants Seed Plants
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
In an investigation, a plant was identified with the following characteristics:
1. Vascular system present.
2. Flowers are present.
3. Fruits with seeds are present.
Based on the aforementioned features, under which group would you place that plant?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Bryophytes
B
Seedless vascular plants
C
Gymnosperms
D
Angiosperms