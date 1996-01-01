33. Plant Anatomy
Roots and Shoots
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the option that includes the correct statements.
P. The place where buds are located on a stem is called a node.
Q. The flat, photosynthetic portion of the leaf is most often the petiole.
R. The plant's reproductive organs, stems, and leaves make up the plant's shoot system.
S. The root system often develops above ground, absorbing the light required for photosynthesis.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
P and R
B
R and S
C
P, Q, R, and S
D
Q, R, and S