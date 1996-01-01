36. Plant Reproduction
Flowers
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Due to the absence of gene flow and genetic variations, self-pollinated plants have reduced biological fitness compared to cross-pollinated plants. They are susceptible to diseases affecting plant yield. Thus, self-pollination among plants can lead to:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
speciation
B
hybridization
C
genetic adaptation
D
inbreeding depression