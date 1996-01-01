23. Speciation
Species
Humans can directly or indirectly affect speciation by creating reproductive barriers and altering the selective pressures among sub-populations of different species. With these, new traits are developed in sub-populations which may advance in divergent evolution. Which of the following are considered factors that can lead to human-mediated speciation?
Species relocation
Domestication
Genome manipulation
All of the options are correct