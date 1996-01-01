9. Photosynthesis
9. Photosynthesis Calvin Cycle
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
The Calvin cycle includes three main phases namely, carbon fixation, reduction, and regeneration of carbon acceptor. Which one of the following options correctly describes all these three phases?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ATP is utilized in all phases
B
ATP is utilized in both the reduction and regeneration phases, while NADPH is utilized in the reduction phase only
C
Carbon dioxide is utilized only during the reduction phase
D
The reduction phase is the first phase of the Calvin cycle