37. Plant Sensation and Response
Phototropism
37. Plant Sensation and Response Phototropism
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Studies on photoperiodism have revealed that the duration of the dark period is important. Therefore, short-day plants are actually long-night plants. If they are grown in short days but have a long night that is interrupted by a brief light period, flowering is _______.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
promoted
B
inhibited
C
not affected
D
delayed for a few minutes