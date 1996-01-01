6. The Membrane
Active Transport
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The sodium concentration is ________ inside the cell than outside, and the potassium concentration is _______ inside the cell. To maintain these concentrations, ________ is needed to power up the sodium-potassium pump during active transport.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
lower; greater; ATP
B
greater; lower; protein
C
lower; lower; ATP`
D
greater; lower; electron