1. Introduction to Biology
Experimental Design
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A researcher wants to analyze the effect of camouflage on the survival of white mice in the icy arctic environment. In this context, what will be the control group for this study?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
number of dummy white mice attacked by the predator in the icy arctic environment.
B
number of dummy white mice attacked by the predator in an open grasslands environment.
C
number of dummy black mice attacked by the predator in the icy arctic environment.
D
number of dummy black mice attacked by the predator in an open grasslands environment.