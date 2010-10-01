12. Meiosis
Genetic Variation During Meiosis
How many combinations of maternal and paternal chromosomes are possible for gametes produced by a diploid organism with 2n=20? Also what are the chances that a gamete produced by this organism will only have maternal chromosomes?
A
10, 1/10
B
20, 1/20
C
1024, 1/1024
D
10240, 1/10240