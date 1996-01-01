22. Evolution of Populations
Genetic Variation
22. Evolution of Populations Genetic Variation
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
When gene flow into a population introduces a beneficial allele, population fitness ________, whereas when gene flow introduces a deleterious allele, population fitness __________.
A
increases, decreases
B
decreases, increases
C
remains unchanged, decreases
D
increases, remains unchanged