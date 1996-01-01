20. Development
Developmental Biology
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Hox genes, such as those in flies, are controlled by a cascade of regulatory genes. During the developmental stage, the structure is refined into broad sections, smaller sections, and actual body segments. What will happen if the regulatory gene expressed at the initial stage of the cascade mutates or is disrupted?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Segments will not develop in their right positions.
B
Development of internal organs will be delayed.
C
There will be a loss of function among the body parts.
D
Other genes will be deleted from the sequence.